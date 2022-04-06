Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Weekend Ideas | April 14th - 17th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family
Poster image-3.jpg
TMB
Poster image-3.jpg
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 15:42:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Family Night at Golf n' Stuff
Thursday | 5-8PM | 6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/events/394907522037902/394907558704565/

Hockey & Hops Beer Festival
Saturday | 4-7PM | TCC
https://tucsonfoodie.com/2022/04/11/hockey-and-hops-2022/

Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday | 10AM-Noon | Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/events/328866149306356/

Easter ExtravaganZOO 2022
Saturday | 7:30-9:15AM | Reid Park Zoo
https://www.facebook.com/events/3200920050180755/

Easter for Adults!
Sunday | Noon | Dillinger Brewing Company
https://www.facebook.com/events/1364917013954896/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!