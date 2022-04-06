Weekend Ideas | April 14th - 17th

Fun weekend events and activities for the whole family

TMB

Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 06, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend: Family Night at Golf n' Stuff

Thursday | 5-8PM | 6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/394907522037902/394907558704565/ Hockey & Hops Beer Festival

Saturday | 4-7PM | TCC

https://tucsonfoodie.com/2022/04/11/hockey-and-hops-2022/ Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday | 10AM-Noon | Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/events/328866149306356/ Easter ExtravaganZOO 2022

Saturday | 7:30-9:15AM | Reid Park Zoo

https://www.facebook.com/events/3200920050180755/ Easter for Adults!

Sunday | Noon | Dillinger Brewing Company

https://www.facebook.com/events/1364917013954896/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.