Weekend Ideas | April 14th - 17th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:
Family Night at Golf n' Stuff
Thursday | 5-8PM | 6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/events/394907522037902/394907558704565/
Hockey & Hops Beer Festival
Saturday | 4-7PM | TCC
https://tucsonfoodie.com/2022/04/11/hockey-and-hops-2022/
Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday | 10AM-Noon | Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/events/328866149306356/
Easter ExtravaganZOO 2022
Saturday | 7:30-9:15AM | Reid Park Zoo
https://www.facebook.com/events/3200920050180755/
Easter for Adults!
Sunday | Noon | Dillinger Brewing Company
https://www.facebook.com/events/1364917013954896/