Weekend Projects that are Perfect for Fall

Weekend projects that are perfect for Fall and will pay dividends for seasons to come.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:59:33-05

Squeaky Door Productions is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Fall is the perfect time for projects both inside and out of your home. The money pit team has seasonal maintenance tips or DIY projects to get your place snug for the winter ahead, during this vital period for home fix-ups. Home Improvement Expert Tom Kraeutler shares the latest trends and investments, with an emphasis on weekend projects for all experience levels. Tom will demonstrate:

About Tom Kraeutler:
Tom Kraeutler is co-host of the nationally syndicated home improvement radio program The Money Pit, and author of My Home, My Money Pit: Your Guide to Every Home Improvement Adventure. He earned his home improvement stripes as a professional home inspector, amassing over 20 years of experience learning how houses are put together, and how they fall apart!

