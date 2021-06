Weekend Ideas | June 4th - June 6th

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Open Air Cinema at The Loft Cinema: 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople'

Friday | 8-10PM | 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/323462659342333

National Doughnut Day with Donut Bar

Friday | 7AM-Noon | 33 N. 6th Ave.

https://www.facebook.com/events/526142535235946/?ref=newsfeed

Tucson Crawfish Fest 2021

Saturday | 11AM-7PM | Famous Sam's on 1970 E. River Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/148785607220390/

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Iowa Barnstormers

Saturday | 6:05PM |

https://tucsonsugarskulls.com/sports/football/schedule

Summer Safari Saturday Nights at Reid Park Zoo

Saturday | 5:30-8:30PM | 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

https://www.facebook.com/events/209666420730517