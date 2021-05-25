Watch
Walgreens holds annual Red Nose Day fundraiser to help end child poverty

Walgreens is proud to be back for its seventh Red Nose Day in partnership with Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day. Walgreens is bringing it back in digital form providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need.
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 25, 2021
Walgreens is proud to be back for its seventh Red Nose Day in partnership with Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day.

Walgreens is bringing it back in digital form, providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need.

Actress Jordana Brewster, best known for her role in The Fast & Furious franchise, will be available for interviews, talks about how her family managed during the pandemic, the background on Red Nose Day, how she uses it to teach her kids about giving back, why it is a meaningful cause and how everyone can take part by donating and sharing their Digital Red Nose on social media to spread awareness.

For more information go to: www.Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay.com

