Virtual Reality technology is being used within Law Enforcement to de-escalate incidents

Axon is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Throughout the country, the rethinking of police training is a critically important topic that needs immediate action. A new perspective on de-escalation by incorporating community engagement training for law enforcement is key to positive change.

Through the use of breakthrough Virtual Reality technology, law enforcement can learn a new perspective on community engagement due to VR’s immersive nature, which can supercharge memory and empathy.

Luke Larson, President, Axon; former Marine Corps officer, recipient of Bronze Star shares details on how the VR Simulator can prepare officers for real-world scenarios in a way that encourages critical thinking, de-escalation and empathy, tactical and officer preparedness.

A study from Miami Children’s Hospital showed that VR training has an 80% retention rate one full year after training, compared to just 20% after one week with traditional training.

