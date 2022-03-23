Virbac: How to support your pet's health and development

Virbac is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

According to a recent poll by the ASPCA, nearly 1 in 5 households acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adopting a pet is exciting, but can come with a lot of questions. What's the best food for my pet? Should I have my pet spayed or neutered? What most pet owners don't realize is that these questions are actually very linked.

Spaying and neutering is an important first step in new pet ownership; these procedures are endorsed by the veterinary community because of their positive effects including medical and behavioral benefits as well as population management. What is important to remember, however, is that when pets are spayed or neutered, their reproductive organs are removed, which has a long-term impact on the pet's metabolism, as well as its appetite.

DID YOU KNOW?



Nearly 90% of US pets are spayed or neutered which comes with many benefits including decreased risk for mammary and testicular cancers, and eliminating the risk of life-threatening uterine infections.

Nutritional needs change significantly after a pet has been spayed or neutered. In fact, spayed and neutered dogs and cats are at 2-3x the risk of becoming obese vs. intact pets (dogs 2x, cats 3x).

After being spayed or neutered, dogs and cats need less calories (up to 30% less), but they may feel like they need even more than they did pre-procedure (up to 60% increase).

Decreased metabolism combined with increased appetite can lead pets to eat significantly more calories than their metabolic rate can support. This is a recipe for weight gain over time.

Unfortunately, feeding less — a common solution to weight gain — can leave pets feeling hungry or even result in nutrient deficiencies (malnutrition).

