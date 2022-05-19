VH1’s Basketball wives: it’s a whole new ball game

This season on the hit series Basketball Wives it’s a whole new ball game as the ladies are back and ready to level up with a reunion of friends from past and present, all the while finding connections that both bring them closer together – and at times threaten to tear them further apart.

Featuring veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia and Jennifer and MVPs from seasons past Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke and Brittish with appearances by Shaunie, Nia and Noria, we’ll follow the boss ladies as they focus on their families, relationships, and business ventures while clearing up their pasts to make a better future.

Jackie Christie, wife of retired NBA player Doug Christie, is the bossed-up basketball wife. Officially being handed the baton to lead the sisterhood into success, Jackie needs to keep busy since Doug recently accepted a coaching position that often takes him away from home. Worried about the impact of long-distance on her relationship, Jackie finds herself invested in the sisterhood now more than ever -- but will it be enough for her?

For more information visit: https://www.vh1.com/shows/basketball-wives

