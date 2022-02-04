VH1 celebrates Black History month in a special 2-part event. Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith-Harris and Karlie Redd talk about exploring their African ancestry in this new special.

For the first time ever, cast members from powerhouse franchises Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew will come together with host Dometi Pongo (MTV News) in this thought-provoking special that will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenging stereotypes about Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.

Lineage to Legacy unites Love & Hip Hop’s Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd and Momma Dee along with DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com [cts.vresp.com], as they take the only DNA test designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin. To further commemorate and celebrate this life defining experience, Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator will design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history, forever bonding them to their lineage.

Tune in to VH1: Monday, February 7th and Monday, February 14th at 9PM ET/PT

