West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

Are you looking to vacation in sunshine, style, glamour, luxury, and culture? Well, those are just some of the words to describe West Hollywood, California and it will be what you experience on your next visit.

President and CEO of the West Hollywood travel and tourism board, Tom Kiely and their CMO, Jeff Morris.

For more information: www.VISITWESTHOLLYWOOD.COM