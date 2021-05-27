Watch
Unseasonably dry weather conditions cause large increase in termite activity

Posted at 10:52 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:52:44-04

Termites are starting to make their moves later than usual this year. With hardly any rain, the normal Termite pattern in Tucson has not gone the way it normally would

Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina explains why Termites are such a headache for homeowners and why he believes they are surging nearly 2-3 months after normally expected. In addition, Anthony will discuss a recent surge in ants in the area.

Truly Nolen is a family owned company with more than 80 years of experience providing the best pest control. If you’re not completely satisfied, you’ll get a full refund on your most recent service with our 100% money back guarantee.

