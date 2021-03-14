Menu

UNMET Jobs AZ: A modernized job fair experience

Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 14:00:35-04

More than 200 businesses across Arizona are hiring right now, and they want you! However, COVID-19 has changed the way we do pretty much everything, including how businesses seek qualified talent as well as how job seekers go about finding opportunities. EnterUNMET Jobs, a FREE month-long virtual job fair happening RIGHT NOW that uses technology to help both businesses and job seekers find the perfect match. Joining us today to talk about the program is Emily Ahrens, chief marketing officer of UNMET Jobs.

