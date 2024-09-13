University of Arizona Health Sciences: Wellness and Wonder

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

From the event website:

Join us for Wellness and Wonder, a FREE community wellness expo and educational showcase featuring faculty experts from the University of Arizona Health Sciences who will help you explore the interconnections of wonder, well-being, health and the humanities. Drop in and explore the Health Sciences, including:

-The world-renowned El Mirador Project, a digital art collection located in the Health Sciences Innovation Building.

-Tours of the Coit Museum of Pharmacy & Health Sciences.

-Art-making with ArtWorks at the Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities.

-Viewings of the Center for Creative Photography’s “Selections from Ansel Adams” exhibit, hosted in the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.

The day will also feature faculty talks and hands-on exhibits, including tours of the Arizona Simulation Technology and Education Center and a chance to view the BIO5 Institute prototyping lab. The event is open to people of all ages and will have a STEAM experience for kids as well as guided wellness sessions, including lessons on meditation and dancing for wellness.

The onsite restaurant, Café Bolo, will be open for dining during the event. Participants who complete a “Wellness and Wonder” passport will receive a voucher to the cafe, while supplies last.