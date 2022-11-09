Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Coco In Concert – Live to Film

Tucson Symphony Orchestra is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

This event has now passed.

From the website:

Gather family and friends for a truly unique concert experience—the joyous and tender Pixar/Disney film Coco projected on a giant screen while the TSO plays Michael Giacchino’s magnificent score. Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

