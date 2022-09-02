Tucson Comic-Con is back!

Tucson Comic-Con is dedicated to bringing an epic community-based pop culture experience for all that reflects today’s fandom and the unique nature of Tucson, Arizona and the American Southwest.

Co-Owner & Founder, Michael Olivares talks about how this year's Comic-Con will encompass their mission statement: "Pop Culture for all".

TUCSON COMIC-CON / SEPTEMBER 2,3,4 @ TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER.

Weekend or day passes can be purchased at: https://purchase.growtix.com/eh/Tucson_Comic_Con_2022 [purchase.growtix.com].

Please visit our website: www.tucsoncomic-con.com [tucsoncomic-con.com] for more info.

