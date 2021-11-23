Truly Nolen: which bugs we can be thankful for and why!

As Fall begins, two pests normally spotted this time of year are beginning to crawl around town. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain two particular pests and provide some do-it-yourself tips on how to combat them. In addition, Anthony will talk about how some of the positions the company is hiring for locally.

Don't let pests ruin your time at home. Keep your family safe and comfortable year-round with Truly Nolen Pest Control.

Truly Nolen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

With over 80 years of experience, bugs know that with Truly Nolen there is no escape!

Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin explains which bugs we can be thankful for and why and some key reminders for Thanksgiving even if you’re doing something non-traditional at home this year in Tucson.

Schedule a FREE Inspection today and take advantage of this special offer for KGUN 9 viewers.

Family-owned since 1938!