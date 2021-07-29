Watch
Truly Nolen: Termites still causing headaches for homeowners

While Termites typically swarm in March, an atypically dry spring combined with the monsoon have caused termites to begin swarming in earnest now. Truly Nolen’s North Tucson Manager Kyle Wheelin is here to explain what types of Termites can be found in Tucson homes and businesses, why they can be such a headache for homeowners and business owners, and what are some steps you can take to help keep a small problem from becoming a big one.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 28, 2021
