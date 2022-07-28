Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Truly Nolen: Tarantulas Take Tucson?

Truly Nolen’s Thayer Thacker joins us in-studio to discuss Tarantulas, and he even brought a friend of his to make this visit extra special!
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:46:44-04

Truly Nolen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Spiders play a very important role when it comes to natural pest control, but did you know that there is quite the active Tarantula population in Tucson, with over 30 different species found locally. Truly Nolen’s Thayer Thacker joins us in-studio to discuss Tarantulas, and he even brought a friend of his to make this visit extra special!

For more information or to contact Truly Nolen today: (800) GO-TRULY (468-7859) or visit: https://trulynolen.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!