Truly Nolan is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As temperatures have risen into triple-digits on a regular basis this month, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, our next guest said his company has seen an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks. Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin, explains how to deal with scorpions and some of the things a homeowner can do to help keep them at bay.

For more inforamtion: TrulyNolen.com or call (800) GO-TRULY (468-7859)