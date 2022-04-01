Truly Nolen: How Spring cleaning can help when the ants come marching in

Truly Nolen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As winter ended last week, and weather warming up the next few weeks, ants are typically a pest that comes out in abundance to wreak havoc. However, did you know spring cleaning is one way to help keep pests away? Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin is here to explain what type of ants to be aware of, why spring cleaning is important, and different do-it-yourself ways to help keep pests at bay.

Kyle also mention where people who want to apply for a job with Truly Nolen can do so.

