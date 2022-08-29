Truly Nolen: Here's why termites are back with a vengeance

Truly Nolen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As rains have picked up this summer due to Monsoon, our normal swarming Termite pattern in Tucson has also seen more activity locally. Truly Nolen’s Thayer Thacker is here to explain why Termites are such a headache for homeowners. In addition, as a veteran himself, Thayer will explain why his company is a great place for veterans to find their next challenge.

For more information or to contact Truly Nolen today: (800) GO-TRULY (468-7859) or visit: https://trulynolen.com/