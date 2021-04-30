Watch
Truly Nolen: Evict scorpions from your house for good

Truly Nolen April 28th
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:34:51-04

With Spring’s recent arrival and temperatures beginning to rise, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, our next guest said his company has seen an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks throughout the Tucson area. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain how to deal with scorpions and some of the things a homeowner can do to help keep them at bay.

