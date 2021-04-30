Truly Nolen: Evict scorpions from your house for good

With Spring’s recent arrival and temperatures beginning to rise, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, our next guest said his company has seen an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks throughout the Tucson area. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain how to deal with scorpions and some of the things a homeowner can do to help keep them at bay.

Don't let pests ruin your time at home. Keep your family safe and comfortable year-round with Truly Nolen Pest Control.

With over 80 years of experience, bugs know that with Truly Nolen there is no escape!

Schedule a FREE Inspection today and take advantage of this special offer for KGUN 9 viewers.

Family-owned since 1938!