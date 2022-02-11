Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Treats, in-person classes & private dinners with 'Gluten-Free From the Hart'

items.[0].videoTitle
GF for the Hart
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 13:46:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Segment brought to you by GF from the Hart

Treats and desserts don't have to bother that belly of yours.

GF from the Hart is a disabled veteran-owned and operated business that teaches and serves up a Gluten-Free lifestyle. From Couples or children cooking classes to romantic private dinners for that special person in your life.

Plus, owner Cheryl Hart makes sure you know that Gluten-Free is not taste-free.

Join her in discovering a whole new world of tasty treats!

For more information, call (310) 975-9346 or email Cheryl directly at gfcomfortbyhart@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!