Treasury of magical Tales from Around the World: The newest addition to the National Geographic Treasury collection

From acclaimed and award-winning author Donna Jo Napoli…Treasury of magical tales from around the world is the newest addition to the National Geographic Treasury collection.

Donna Jo Napoli believes that traditional stories are about passing on wisdom that can help us move through our daily lives. In Treasury of Magical Tales from Around the World, Napoli introduces us to a flower-spouting princess, a gobbling prince, an emerald-winged fairy, foolish giants, fearsome ogres, and talking frog and fish – just a few of the captivating characters found in this anthology of beloved stories from 29 places around the world.

About Donna:

DONNA JO NAPOLI is a professor of linguistics and social justice at Swarthmore College and the author of more than 80 books for children and young adults. Her books have won the Golden Kite, Sydney Taylor, Parents’ Choice Gold, and many other national and state awards, and have been translated into 19 languages. She lives in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Learn more at: donnajonapoli.com