Transform your living space with Shahi Design Group

Shahi Design Group is a boutique full-service interior design firm. Spanning over two decades Mitra Shahi, Lead Designer has completed a variety of interior projects ranging from New York to Los Angeles. Mitra and her associate designers at SDG are passionate about creating authentic designs and strive to go above and beyond each client’s dreams and fulfill each of their wishes.

At Shahi Design Group, our designers are focused on creating successful projects by providing the very best in architectural service and design. They take a holistic approach with each project, evaluating the needs of the individual client with the constraints of a site to determine appropriate solutions. Shahi Design Group’s quality services ensure that each process is unique and that client expectations are exceeded.

Professional services that Shahi Design Group provides:

• Complimentary Initial Consultation

• Commercial and Residential Design

• Space Planning

• Complete Home Remodel & New Construction Management

• Bid Coordination and Cost Analysis

• City and Local Ordinance Permitting

• Kitchen and Bath Design

• Furniture and Décor Selection

• Window Coverings

• Landscape Design and Management

• Design, Build and Interior Design

