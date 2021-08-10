TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Night Run 2021

The TMC Meet Me Downtown 5k Run/Walk and Festival of Miles is back. After postponing the in-person event last year, the 15th Annual TMC Meet Me Downtown event will take place in person on Sunday morning, August 19th.

Randy Accetta and Tia Accetta, TMC Meet Me Downtown Race Directors, talk about how much the race has grown over the past 14 years to become one of Tucson's premier events. The run brings in over 4,000 people to Downtown Tucson for a night of running, walking, and even some bar-hopping.

A free FitKidz Mile will be held this year, along with a Food Truck Roundup, and other post-race festivities.

The first leg of the Gabe Zimmerman Triple Crown, TMC Meet Me Downtown has raised more than $250,000 for local charities over the years.

The Festival of Miles is the RRCA West Regional Championship, with prize money in the mile and 5k, and gift certificates from The Running Shop to age group winners in the 5k.

For more information visit: www.azroadrunners.org