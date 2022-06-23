Tips to keep you cool, calm, and connected this busy Summer season

Straight Talk Wireless is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

MomSanity Founder, Dawn Yanek’s gives you tips on how to keep cool, calm, and connected this busy Summer season.

Dawn Yanek is the founder of MomSanity.com, an informative website dedicated to maximizing mommy-hood and beyond. Dawn has been a recurring commentator on MSNBC, Inside Edition, The Early Show on CBS, Entertainment Tonight, Extra!, VH1’s The Fabulous Life, E! News Live, The E! True Hollywood Story, Fox & Friends, and Good Day New York. She has also been a correspondent on Cold Pizza on ESPN2, an on-air spokesperson for Life and Style Weekly Magazine and a columnist and senior editor for Stuff Magazine.

Dawn discusses:

❖ Staying connected this busy season

❖ Easy tips to simplify Summer planning

❖ Budget-friendly tips to maximize your summer fun

❖ And more!

For more information visit: MomSanity.com