Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Tips to help you live longer & healthier lives

items.[0].videoTitle
Two-Time world Champion lightweight athlete and Ketone Scientist discusses the science of healthy aging &amp; shares tips to help people live longer &amp; healthier lives.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 15:55:47-04

Juvenescence is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Getting older doesn't always mean slowing down and there are many factors to consider when it comes to healthy aging.

Two-Time world Champion lightweight athlete and Ketone Scientist, Brianna Stubbs, discusses the science of healthy aging & shares tips to help people live longer & healthier lives.
Stubbs shares her journey of developing therapeutics and supplements that help enhance people's lives. Stubbs also talks about how you can receive some of the energy and healthy benefits of Ketosis without the need for restrictive dietary changes.

For more information visit: www.JuvLabs.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!