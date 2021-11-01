Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Tips to help you before locking in your 2022 health insurance coverage

Tips to help you before locking in your 2022 health insurance coverage
items.[0].videoTitle
Health Insurance expert and practicing physician provides guidance you need before locking in your 2022 health insurance coverage
Posted at 7:31 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:31:39-04

Oscar Health, Inc. is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

28 MILLION AMERICAN ADULTS WERE UNINSURED DURING 2020

Open Enrollment for health insurance can be an overwhelming time for anyone, especially for people those who are uninsured or are dealing with any kind of medical condition.

Health Insurance expert and practicing physician, Dr. Sameer Amin, provides the guidance you need before locking in your 2022 health insurance coverage. Learn what you need to know to navigate the upcoming federal exchange Open Enrollment Period November 1 – January 15.

For more information visit: https://www.hioscar.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!