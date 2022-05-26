Tips to get your pool ready and safe for summer

Leslie's is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

With temperatures rising across the country and summer holidays just around the corner, now is the perfect time to discuss swimming safety and how to ensure your pool is prepared for the summer months ahead.

From Balancing Your Pool Water to Creating a Safe Swimming Environment, Olympic Swimmer Cullen Jones, on behalf of Leslie’s, talks about easy ways to activate pool safety and shares readiness tips.

For more information visit: https://lesliespool.com/pool-safety/

About Cullen Jones Retired four-time Olympic medalist and the first African American swimmer to hold a world record. At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Jones swam on the legendary world-record setting 4x100 freestyle relay team. In 2012, Jones won gold as Team USA’s anchor in the 4x100 medley relay, silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay and individual silver in the 50m freestyle. In total Cullen accounts for 13 U.S. medals (seven gold) at major international competitions. Jones married his wife, Rupi, in 2007 and she gave birth to their son, Ayvn, in 2019. Learned to swim after being rescued from a near-drowning when he was five years old ... His favorite celebrity is Michael Jordan because of his positive attitude ... Jones' future aspirations are to write for a men's fashion magazine ... He has a dog named Charlie Instagram [instagram.com]

Olympic Experience:

2008 Olympic Games, gold medal in the 4x100m freestyle

2012 Olympic Games silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay, silver medal in 50m freestyle, gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay

Career Highlights:

Two-time gold medalist in the 4x100 relay at the World Championships

Silver medal at the 2007 World Championships in Melbourne in the 50m freestyle

