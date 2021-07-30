Tips to boost your mental and physical health as you age

UnitedHalthCare is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Staying fit and active is about more than just physical health. Keeping mentally nimble is equally important, especially as we age. According to Dr. Michelle Graham, the Regional Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, studies have shown that moderate exercise can help improve brain function, especially in the areas responsible for learning and memory.

Dr. Gaham, discusses the importance of staying physically and mentally active, and simple ways to keep your mind sharp and combat memory loss.

For more information visit: uhc.com