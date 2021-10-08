Watch
Tips on how to keep your personal information secure

David Dufour, Cybersecurity Expert at OpenText, shares some tips on how to keep your personal information secure.
OpenText is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Many may feel confident that they have basic security measures in place. With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to assess your backup options and explore ways to keep your data secure.  

David Dufour will share the latest Cybersecurity tips including often overlooked steps that should be taken to protect your personal files, photos and data. He can help viewers differentiate the difference between cloud storage and true encrypted backup plans, as well as how to create a plan for restoring files that may accidentally get deleted.

DAVID’S TIPS INCLUDE: 

  • Know where your data lives, check if it’s being backed up and learn how to recover your data if it is lost      
  • Software updates & patches – these are really important. People often will ignore them or think they will get to it later, but keeping your software up to date helps close security gaps or addresses vulnerabilities. (ie the big iOS update from Apple recently)    
  • Passwords – we are constantly talking about password hygiene and giving password tips but people still are stuck in bad habits when it comes to passwords.  Dave can give a tip or two here.    
  • Dave can also chat about general anti-virus software     

