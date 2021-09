Therabody is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Many feel tension and physical discomfort resulting from our busy lifestyles - stiff neck, tight back, hunched shoulders. We often hear about recovery as it relates to fitness; however, if you experience any level of strain, tension, or stress throughout your day, you can benefit from recovery.

Celebrity Trainer Lissa Bankston, shares how Therbody can help ease the stress and strain of busy lifestyles.

For more information visit: Therabody.com