 Tips for expecting moms learning how to breast feed 

Bra expert Jené Luciani Sena speaks on behalf of Motherhood Maternity for National Breastfeeding Month, to share her stress-free solutions for new and expecting moms.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Aug 05, 2021
Bra expert Jené Luciani Sena, speaks on behalf of Motherhood Maternity for National Breastfeeding Month, to share her stress-free solutions for new and expecting moms.

Whether you are learning how to breastfeed or by bottle, it can be a challenging journey. Thanks to Motherhood Maternity, new moms have stress-free solutions for you. Bra expert herself Jené Luciani Sena, who literally wrote the book on bras, talks about why good bras are so important to new and expecting moms.

