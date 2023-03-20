Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Time to Celebrate National Celery Month!

Host and Registered Dietitian, Ashley Hawk, shares easy and delicious ways to enjoy Dandy Brand Celery
Easy and delicious recipes with Dandy celery from Ashley Hawk
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 17:35:51-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

This March is National Celery Month and to help celery-brate this wonderful veggie, Ashley Hawk show us a few simple and easy recipes. These recipes use Dandy Brand celery as it is bred to be sweeter and less stringy than any other celery on the market. To find all of the recipes from todays show and to enter for the chance to win prizes each week from Duda Farm Fresh Foods go to DudaFresh.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!