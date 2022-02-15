Three tips to get your resume to the top of the stack

Goalsetters Career & Workforce Development is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Anissa Brown, Career & Business Coach and CEO of Goalsetters Career & Workforce Development, talks about insights, strategy and methods to help build a purpose-driven culture focused on a shared vision, team empowerment, and goal achievement.

Anissa's extensive experience, backed by proven systems, to helping entrepreneurs and professionals clarify and achieve their highest personal and professional goals.

About Anissa Brown:

Anissa is the Career & Business Coach and CEO of Goalsetters Career & Workforce Development. She has worked with 40,000+ professionals in career planning, management and transition across multiple industries and job titles, for the past 20 years for Fortune 500 companies.

