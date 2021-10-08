Watch
ThinkTrio: unlocking the door to home ownership

Trio, Tucson’s only HUD-approved lease-to-own home ownership program, unlocks the door to home ownership, allowing qualified customers to choose and live in the home of their choice, while preparing for its purchase in the future.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 08, 2021
ThinkTrio is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Trio, Tucson’s only HUD-approved lease-to-own home ownership program, unlocks the door to home ownership, allowing qualified customers to choose and live in the home of their choice, while preparing for its purchase in the future. No down payment is required.

Trio provides 100% financing down to 550 credit score, and even allows customers to earn equity while leasing their property, and is a wonderful option for first-time buyers, small business owners, gig workers, recent college graduates, as well as renters wishing to become homeowners.

For more information visit: thinktrio.com

