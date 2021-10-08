ThinkTrio: unlocking the door to home ownership

ThinkTrio is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Trio, Tucson’s only HUD-approved lease-to-own home ownership program, unlocks the door to home ownership, allowing qualified customers to choose and live in the home of their choice, while preparing for its purchase in the future. No down payment is required.

Trio provides 100% financing down to 550 credit score, and even allows customers to earn equity while leasing their property, and is a wonderful option for first-time buyers, small business owners, gig workers, recent college graduates, as well as renters wishing to become homeowners.

For more information visit: thinktrio.com

