Thermo Fisher's new device detects Coronavirus in the air

Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 08, 2021

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s AerosolSense Sampler can help monitor for airborne pathogens, and signals renewed interest in bioaerosol surveillance.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.