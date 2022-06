Wendy's is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

What is the number one requested item fans want to see on the Wendy’s menu? John Li, the VP of Culinary innovation at Wendy's introduces two summertime items to help fans beat the heat.

Introducing the Strawberry Frosty and the Strawberry Summer Salad.

It’s new.

It’s strawberry.

And it’s in the Rewards Store.

For more information visit: www.wendys.com or download the Wendy's app