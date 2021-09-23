Watch
The surge in home improvement and how it has inspired a growing community

Why Two Legacy Companies Are Joining Forces to Provide Tools for the Future
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:55:44-04

Porter-Cable is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, demand for certain goods have been on the rise, as many Americans are focusing on how to improve their lives and homes.

Seth Estep the Executive Vice President of Tractor Supply Company, and Monica Lopez the Vice President of Brand Marketing at Stanley Black & Decker, discuss the surge in home improvement and how it has inspired a growing community and the demand for power tools, outdoor entertaining, and even farm equipment.

For more information visit: www.portercablenow.com/bignews

