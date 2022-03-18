Watch
The silent, undetected cause of early heart disease

Katherine Wilemon from the Family Heart Foundation and Dr. Mary McGowan talk about what Lipoprotein(a) or “Lp(little a)” is and how elevated Lp(a) can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
The Family Heart Foundation is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

One in five people worldwide have inherited high lipoprotein(a) – sometimes referred to as a “l-p-little a” – an important genetic risk factor for premature heart disease and stroke. Katherine Wilemon from the Family Heart Foundation and Dr. Mary McGowan talk about what Lipoprotein(a) or “Lp(little a)” is and how elevated Lp(a) can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

