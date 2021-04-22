The secret to stronger, longer hair

Carol’s Daughter is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Inspired by nature and the love of family, Lisa Price began by mixing essential oils and natural moisturizers and giving them as gifts to her friends. Since 1993, Carol’s Daughter—has been selling products that are universal in appeal for women with diverse skin types, tones and needs—growing into a wildly popular hair, body and skincare line. Lisa is joining us with the scoop about how to achieve stronger, longer hair this Spring and how to score the best deals on hair care products.

About Lisa Price, Founder, Carol’s Daughter:Lisa Price’s journey begins like that of many entrepreneurs—with curiosity and determination mixed with moments of panic and a resounding belief that products that were made with love and delivered on their promise would find their following. It was a company born of Price’s love for fragrance and a passion for scent alchemy that formed the foundation of her high-performing products. More than a quarter of a century later, even amid massive industry disruption, new company leadership, and acquisition by L’Oréal, Carol’s Daughter continues to thrive and remain relevant in an industry where brands come and go as quickly as trends change.

Carol’s Daughter began in Price’s Brooklyn kitchen. With a career in TV production, mixing up fragrances, perfume sprays, and creams served as a creative outlet. It wasn’t long before Price began dabbling in aromatherapeutic oils, educating herself on their healing properties.

In 1993, Price, with the gentle nudge from her mother Carol, began to sell her products. With $100 in cash and a cramped kitchen, she crafted a collection that would become the foundation of a beauty empire. Selling her homespun concoctions at flea markets, and later out of her living room, favorable word-of-mouth began to spread for early iterations of Almond Cookie, Hair Milk, and Black Vanilla Hair Smoothie—all of which retain their cult-status today.

“To name my company, I listed everything I was, and wanted to be, and realized the most special thing that I am, is Lisa, Carol’s daughter.”

Over the next few years, word spread, with celebrities like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Erykah Badu, Rosie Perez, and Halle Berry becoming loyal customers.

Joining the L’Oréal family in November 2014, Carol’s Daughter widened its extensive footprint, selling its hair, body, and skincare solutions nationwide at key retailers.