The San Diego Zoo: Wildlife Explorers Basecamp

Incredible new habitats designed to bring guests and their families up close to nature
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:14:07-05

In Southern California, Turtles, Dwarf crocodiles, Squirrel monkeys, Prairie dogs, and Burrowing owls are all on the move.

Where are they going….?
Well, these creatures were heading to their new habitats in the Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp – the newest area of the San Diego Zoo.

Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is designed to bring guests and their families up close to nature, and offer interactive play opportunities on species-themed sculptures. This new area of the San Diego Zoo offers visitors special sensory elements for a multifaceted engagement approach, with microscopes and touch screens.

