Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

The REALTOR’S® guidance on current home renovation trends that add value

items.[0].videoTitle
Gary Nelson, President-elect of the Arizona Association of Realtors, gives some insight and expert recommendations about how to navigate through a historically competitive housing market, and which projects and improvements to focus on to help add value to your home.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 15:50:30-04

The National Association of REALTORS® is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

If you are a homeowner, or searching for a home, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth your time and money, and which ones are best left undone.

Gary Nelson, President-elect of the Arizona Association from the National Association of REALTORS, gives some insight and expert recommendations about how to navigate through a historically competitive housing market, and which projects and improvements to focus on to help add value to your home.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!