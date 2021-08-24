The REALTOR’S® guidance on current home renovation trends that add value

The National Association of REALTORS® is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

If you are a homeowner, or searching for a home, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth your time and money, and which ones are best left undone.

Gary Nelson, President-elect of the Arizona Association from the National Association of REALTORS, gives some insight and expert recommendations about how to navigate through a historically competitive housing market, and which projects and improvements to focus on to help add value to your home.