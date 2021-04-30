The Performance of a Lifetime for one middle school drama club

Cox Drawn Closer is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As schools across the country are still dealing with partial or total shutdowns due to COVID-19, students are feeling the impact from being isolated.

While virtual learning has been a focus for school systems, canceled extracurricular and “nonessential” activities have left many kids without a vital outlet for social connection. Even as schools struggle to return to normal, many activities that are pivotal to children's social and emotional development continue to be affected.

Met Candy Wilder from Thurman White Middle School of the Performing Arts and her student, and 8th grader Ava Betancourt. As their school year turned virtual, the drama class’s performances were jeopardized by an inability to gather face to face. Cox Communications partnered with the class to help them connect by turning their canceled school play into an original animated film, “Drawn Closer.” Candy and Ava will share their experience working with Oscar-winning director Patrick Osborne, and how technology was used to capture the voices and performances of the students, giving the class the chance and experience of a lifetime allowing them to perform together again from the safety of their own homes.

To see the "Drawn Closer" performance visit: www.cox.com/drawncloser

