The perfect gift pairings for the holidays

COTY is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Beauty and lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez, unveils unique fragrance and gift pairings for all the personalities on your list this season and shares why the right fragrance is a great personal gift and how to pair it with the perfect item.

The Trendsetter – Whether it’s your fashionista best friend or glamorous aunt, this style of woman deserves to feel pampered and extravagant this holiday. Treat her like the queen that she is by pairing a new scent with luxe eye mask and an at-home spa day for a luxurious and relaxing gift.

