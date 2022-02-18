The Oak Ridge Boys hit the stage at Fox Tucson Theatre

Fox Tucson Theatre is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The Oak Ridge Boys are on tour once again, with a stop in Tucson at Fox Theatre! Richard Sterban, of The Oak Ridge Boys, talks about how it was creating music during the Pandemic, and the inspiration behind their new tour, Front Porch Singin'.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards.

In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award. October 25, 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. They have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry.

