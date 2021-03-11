The New Faces of Farming

Last year, three sisters teamed up on their family farm in North Dakota with a simple mission: Bringing better wheat from the fields to your pantry. Their new brand, Three Farm Daughters, helps do just that.

Recent studies have revealed that there is a population-wide deficiency in fiber, with only five percent of people in the U.S. meeting the Institute of Medicine’s recommended daily targets.

Last year, as a response to this and additional nutritional gaps in American diets, three sisters in North Dakota teamed up on their family farm with a simple mission: bringing better wheat from their family farm to your family table. Their vision was to elevate everyday pantry staples by bringing in more nutrition, while still providing the same great taste and textures everyone loves.

With Three Farm Daughters, they have done just that. The brand features a new line of flour and pasta products powered by GoodWheat, making it naturally more nutrient-dense. Products contain up to 13 times the dietary fiber of traditional wheat, up to 50 percent less gluten, and nearly 30 percent fewer calories per serving.

