The latest in aesthetics with CoolSculpting

About Sabrina Fabi: Sabrina Fabi, MD, is a board-certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained cosmetic dermatologist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Diego. She is an ASDS Cosmetic Procedural associate fellowship director and serves as a mentor and preceptor for dermatology residents through the ASDS, WDS, and ASLMS. She is an associate and associate research director at Goldman Butterwick Fitzpatrick Groff & Fabi Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and is actively involved in multiple injectable, laser, and sclerotherapy clinical trials, having now participated in over 120 trials. Dr. Fabi has authored over 150 medical articles, in addition to co-authoring 20 book chapters. She has also lectured nationally and internationally in over 38 countries in both English and Spanish. She is a regular medical correspondent on Fox5 News San Diego and Co-host of The GIST. She has also been featured on the Latin-American television networks Univision and Televisa, the Sydney talk show Studio 10, as well as the CBS show “The Doctors” and “Dr. Phil.” She has been interviewed by numerous media outlets including Vogue, Elle, Redbook Magazine, Teen Vogue, People, Dr. Oz Magazine, and New You Magazine. She is a repeat recipient of the Patient’s Choice Award, as well as the Compassionate Doctor’s Award, Doctor’s Choice Award, and RealSelf 100 Award and has been selected as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and received the inaugural Exceptional Women in Medicine award.

CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not treatments for weight loss.

Important Safety Information

These procedures are not for everyone. You should not be treated with CoolSculpting® or

CoolSculpting® Elite if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.

Tell your doctor if you have any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations lessen as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.

Rare side effects may happen in 1 to 10 out of 10,000 CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite treatments (between 0.01% to 0.1%). One such rare side effect is Paradoxical Hyperplasia, a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment and may require surgical intervention for correction.

Please see full Important Safety Information for CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite on CoolSculpting.com.