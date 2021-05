Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Moms are the ultimate Multitaskers and after a very trying year, it is more important than ever to show our love and appreciation for all that our moms do. Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers of America, shares the ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide and provides essential tips for picking the perfect gift that lasts a lifetime.

Visit Jewelers of America’s website at www.jewelers.org to learn more and to find a JA member retailer.