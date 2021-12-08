"The Jewelry Gal": Great holiday gift ideas

Jewelers of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

As the holiday season heads into the final stretch, gift-giving can become frantic as gift-givers search crowded stores for the perfect gifts. Random clothes, gift cards and items for the home, don’t exactly show how much your loved ones mean to you. However, the perfect gift for your loved ones can be found at your local jeweler. Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers of America is here to share the top gifts.

For more information visit: https://www.jewelers.org/

